UEFA Europa League Fixtures / Results - Knockout Stage Playoffs - February 17th/24th

The UEFA Europa League resumes this week with the first leg of the knockout stage playoffs and we can bring you the details of the fixtures and schedule.

This year's competition has a revised format compared to that of previous years with the Group winners all progressing directly to the round of 16.

Thursday's playoffs, therefore, are between those teams who finished second in their Europa League groups and the teams who enter the competition after finishing third in their Champions League groups.

The Europa League group runners up are the seeded teams and will play the second leg at home on Thursday, 24th February.

Here are the details:

UEL Fixtures & Schedule

Thursday, 17th February 2022

5:45pm Barcelona v Napoli

5:45pm Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

5:45pm FC Sheriff Tiraspol v Sporting Braga

5:45pm Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis

8:00pm Atalanta v Olympiacos

8:00pm FC Porto v Lazio

8:00pm RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad

8:00pm Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

The winners of the playoffs will be joined by the following group winners in the round of 16:

Olympique Lyonnais

AS Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

FK Crvena Zvezda

Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham United

The round of 16 matches will be played over two legs on the 10th and 17th March.

