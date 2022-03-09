UEFA Europa League Fixtures & Results - Round Of 16 - March 9th/10th/17th

As the Europa League enters the Round of 16, we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

First Leg Matches

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

5:45pm FC Porto v Lyon

5:45pm Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday, 10th March 2022

5:45pm Sevilla v West Ham United

8:00pm Barcelona v Galatasaray

8:00pm Rangers v FK Crvena Zvezda

8:00pm Sporting Braga v AS Monaco

8:00pm Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Second Leg Matches

Thursday, 17th March 2022

5:45pm Galatasary v Barcelona

5:45pm Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta

5:45pm FK Crvena Zvezda

5:45pm AS Monaco v Sporting Braga

8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Real Betis

8:00pm West Ham United v Sevilla

8:00pm Lyon v FC Porto

The Red Bull Leipzig versus Spartak Moscow tie has been cancelled due to UEFA's decision to suspend Russian clubs from their tournaments. The Bundesliga team will progress directly to the quarter-final stages.

