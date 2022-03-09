Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

UEFA Europa League Fixtures & Results - Round Of 16 - March 9th/10th/17th

As the Europa League enters the Round of 16, we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

Europa League Trophy

First Leg Matches

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

5:45pm    FC Porto v Lyon

5:45pm    Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday, 10th March 2022

5:45pm    Sevilla v West Ham United

8:00pm    Barcelona v Galatasaray

8:00pm    Rangers v FK Crvena Zvezda

8:00pm    Sporting Braga v AS Monaco

8:00pm    Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Second Leg Matches

Thursday, 17th March 2022

5:45pm     Galatasary v Barcelona

5:45pm     Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta

5:45pm     FK Crvena Zvezda

5:45pm     AS Monaco v Sporting Braga

8:00pm    Eintracht Frankfurt v Real Betis

8:00pm    West Ham United v Sevilla

8:00pm    Lyon v FC Porto

The Red Bull Leipzig versus Spartak Moscow tie has been cancelled due to UEFA's decision to suspend Russian clubs from their tournaments. The Bundesliga team will progress directly to the quarter-final stages.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Fixtures & Results - Round Of 16 - March 9th/10th/17th

By Neil Andrew12 seconds ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Scores Two Goals (One Screamer) For Fulham In 5-1 Demolition Of Swansea City

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona v Galatasary: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Lautaro Martinez
Match Coverage

Watch: Lautaro Martinez Wonder Goal Gives Inter Milan Hope Against Liverpool

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Kop, Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On Anfield: ‘This Special Place Will Be A Cauldron

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Fabinho Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan | Team News | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Klopp Makes Four Changes

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago