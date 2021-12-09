Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
UEFA Europa League Fixtures & Standings - Gameweek 6

Author:

Tonight sees the culmination of the Europa League group stages and we now bring you the fixtures for gameweek 6 and the current standings.

A number of teams have already qualified but for others there is still plenty to play for and Brendan Rodgers Leicester City will need a result against Napoli to guarantee qualification.

Here are the fixtures and standings:

Group A

5.45pm   Olympique Lyonnais v Rangers

5.45pm   Sparta Prague v Brondby

Group B

5.45pm   Real Sociedad v PSV Eindhoven

5.45pm   SK Sturm Graz v AS Monaco

Group C

5.45pm   Legia Warsaw v Spartak Moscow

5.45pm   Napoli v Leicester City

Group D

5.45pm   Fenerbahce v Eintracht Frankfurt

5.45pm   Royal Antwerp FC v Olympiacos

Group E

8.00pm   Lazio v Galatasaray

8.00pm   Olympique de Marseille v Lokomotiv Moscow

Group F

8.00pm   Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Midtjylland

8.00pm   Sporting Braga v FK Crvena zvezda

Group G

8.00pm   Celtic v Real Betis

8.00pm   Ferencvarosi TC v Bayer Leverkusen

Group H

8.00pm   KRC Genk v SK Rapid Wien

8.00pm   West Ham United v GNK Dinamo Zagreb

Follow LFC Transfer Room on:


