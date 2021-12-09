UEFA Europa League Fixtures & Standings - Gameweek 6
Tonight sees the culmination of the Europa League group stages and we now bring you the fixtures for gameweek 6 and the current standings.
A number of teams have already qualified but for others there is still plenty to play for and Brendan Rodgers Leicester City will need a result against Napoli to guarantee qualification.
Here are the fixtures and standings:
Group A
5.45pm Olympique Lyonnais v Rangers
5.45pm Sparta Prague v Brondby
Group B
5.45pm Real Sociedad v PSV Eindhoven
5.45pm SK Sturm Graz v AS Monaco
Group C
5.45pm Legia Warsaw v Spartak Moscow
5.45pm Napoli v Leicester City
Group D
5.45pm Fenerbahce v Eintracht Frankfurt
5.45pm Royal Antwerp FC v Olympiacos
Group E
8.00pm Lazio v Galatasaray
8.00pm Olympique de Marseille v Lokomotiv Moscow
Group F
8.00pm Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Midtjylland
8.00pm Sporting Braga v FK Crvena zvezda
Group G
8.00pm Celtic v Real Betis
8.00pm Ferencvarosi TC v Bayer Leverkusen
Group H
8.00pm KRC Genk v SK Rapid Wien
8.00pm West Ham United v GNK Dinamo Zagreb
