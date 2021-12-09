UEFA Europa League Fixtures & Standings - Gameweek 6

Tonight sees the culmination of the Europa League group stages and we now bring you the fixtures for gameweek 6 and the current standings.

A number of teams have already qualified but for others there is still plenty to play for and Brendan Rodgers Leicester City will need a result against Napoli to guarantee qualification.

Here are the fixtures and standings:

Group A

5.45pm Olympique Lyonnais v Rangers

5.45pm Sparta Prague v Brondby

Group B

5.45pm Real Sociedad v PSV Eindhoven

5.45pm SK Sturm Graz v AS Monaco

Group C

5.45pm Legia Warsaw v Spartak Moscow

5.45pm Napoli v Leicester City

Group D

5.45pm Fenerbahce v Eintracht Frankfurt

5.45pm Royal Antwerp FC v Olympiacos

Group E

8.00pm Lazio v Galatasaray

8.00pm Olympique de Marseille v Lokomotiv Moscow

Group F

8.00pm Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Midtjylland

8.00pm Sporting Braga v FK Crvena zvezda

Group G

8.00pm Celtic v Real Betis

8.00pm Ferencvarosi TC v Bayer Leverkusen

Group H

8.00pm KRC Genk v SK Rapid Wien

8.00pm West Ham United v GNK Dinamo Zagreb

