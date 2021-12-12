UEFA Europa League Play-Off Draw - Where To Watch/Live Stream, What Teams Are In It & What Is The Format?
The draw for the UEFA Europa League play offs will take place on Monday and we can bring you with all the details you need to know here.
Who Will Play In The Europa League Playoffs?
The runners up in the Europa League groups will play off against the eight teams who are dropping into the competition from the Champions League to earn a place in the round of 16.
The Europa League group runners up will be the seeded teams and therefore will play the 2nd leg at home.
Champions League Teams Dropping To Europa League (Pot 2)
- Red Bull Leipzig
- FC Porto
- Borussia Dortmund
- FC Sheriff Tiraspol
- Barcelona
- Atalanta
- Sevilla
- FC Zenit
Europa League Runners Up (Pot 1)
- Rangers
- Real Sociedad
- Napoli
- Olympiacos
- Lazio
- Braga
- Betis
- Dinamo
When Does The Draw Take Place?
The draw for the playoff games will take place on Monday, 13th December 2021 in Switzerland at 12pm GMT time.
Where You Can Watch/Live Stream The Draw?
United Kingdom: BT Sport, BT Sport App, BT Sport Website
Canada: DAZN
Read More
United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes
India: Sony
Live stream: UEFA.com
When Will The Playoff Matches Take Place?
The matches will be played over two legs on the 17th and 24th February 2022.
Who has Qualified For The Round Of 16?
The Europa League group winners qualify directly for the round of 16 and will be joined by the winners from the playoff games.
- Olympique Lyonnais
- AS Monaco
- Spartak Moscow
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Galatasaray
- FK Crvena zvezda
- Bayer Leverkusen
- West Ham United
When Will The Matches For Round of 16 Take Place?
The matches will be played over two legs on the 10th and 17th March 2022.
