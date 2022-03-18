UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw LIVE - Barcelona, West Ham, Rangers Set To Find Out Opponents
The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals takes place from UEFA Headquarters in Switzerland on Friday (from 12.30pm GMT) and LFCTR will be bringing you live updates.
This season's best eight teams in the competition will be keen to plot their route to the final with the semi-final matches also being drawn.
Now we have reached the quarter-finals, it is an open draw meaning teams from the same country can be drawn against each other.
Europa League Quarter Finalists
RB Leipzig
Lyon
Eintracht Frankfurt
West Ham
Barcelona
Rangers
Braga
Atalanta
Europa League Quarter-Final Draw
v
v
v
v
To see details of the semi-final draw, please kick HERE.
When Will Matches Be Played?
Quarter-final first legs will be played on the 7th April with the return legs on the 14th April.
The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.
The Europa League final will take place in Seville on Wednesday, 18th May 2022.
