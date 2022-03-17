UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw - When Is It And Where To Watch / Live Stream

The draw for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals takes place on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch it.

Europa League Quarter Finalists

RB Leipzig

Porto or Lyon

Real Betis or Eintracht Frankfurt

Sevilla or West Ham

Barcelona or Galatasaray

Rangers or Red Star Belgrade

Braga or Monaco

Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

When Is The Draw?

The draw will take place at 12pm (GMT) on Friday, 18th March at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

How Will The Draw Work?

The draw will be an open one meaning that teams from the same country can play each other from the quarter-final onwards.

The semi-final draw will also take place at the same time.

How To Watch The Draw

The draw can be streamed on the official UEFA.com website HERE.

For viewers in the UK, it can also be watched on BT Sport 1 or via the BT Sport app.

When Will Matches Be Played?

Quarter-final first legs will be played on the 7th April with the return legs on the 14th April.

The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.

The Europa League final will take place in Seville on Wednesday, 18th May 2022.

