UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 7th/14th

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League has now reached the quarter-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for the last eight matches.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

First Leg Matches

Thursday, 7th April 2022

5:45pm RB Leipzig v Atalanta

8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

8:00pm Sporting Braga v Rangers

8:00pm West Ham United v Lyon

Thursday, 14th April 2022

Second Leg Matches

5:45pm Atalanta v RB Leipzig

8:00pm Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt

8:00pm Rangers v Sporting Braga

8:00pm Lyon v West Ham United

*all times are UK time (BST)

Europa League Semi-Final Draw

The draw for the Europa League semi-finals has already been made and is as follows:

RB Leipzig/Atalanta v Braga/Rangers

West Ham United/Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona

When Will Matches Be Played?

The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.

The Europa League final will take place in Seville on Wednesday, 18th May 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok