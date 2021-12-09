Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
UEFA Europa League Results & Final Standings - Matchday 6

Author:

The group stages of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League were brought to a conclusion on Thursday evening and we can bring you all the results and final standings.

It was a tense night of action especially in Group C where all four teams had the possibility of qualification.

Europa League Trophy

The draw for the round of 32 will take place on Monday, 13th December 2021 in Switzerland.

Here are the results and final standings:

Group A

5.45pm Olympique Lyonnais 1-1 Rangers

5.45pm Sparta Prague 2-0 Brondby

Group B

5.45pm Real Sociedad 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

5.45pm SK Sturm Graz 1-1 AS Monaco

Group C

5.45pm Legia Warsaw 0-1 Spartak Moscow

5.45pm Napoli 3-2 Leicester City

Group D

5.45pm Fenerbahce 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

5.45pm Royal Antwerp FC 1-0 Olympiacos

Group E

8.00pm Lazio v Galatasaray

8.00pm Olympique de Marseille v Lokomotiv Moscow

Group F

8.00pm Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Midtjylland

8.00pm Sporting Braga v FK Crvena zvezda

Group G

8.00pm Celtic v Real Betis

8.00pm Ferencvarosi TC v Bayer Leverkusen

Group H

8.00pm KRC Genk v SK Rapid Wien

8.00pm West Ham United v GNK Dinamo Zagreb

