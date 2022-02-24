UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 - Qualified Teams & Draw Details Including How To Watch

After a dramatic night of Europa League action, we now know the teams that will contest the Round of 16 matches ahead of Friday's draw.

The draw for the last 16 will take place at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland at 11am GMT.

The draw can be watched on BT Sport 1 and streamed on the BT Sport website and app. It can also be streamed on UEFA.com and the UEFA youtube channel.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Round Of 16 Qualifiers

Play-Off Winners

Sevilla

FC Porto

Atalanta

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

Rangers

Real Betis

Sporting Braga

Group Winners

Olympique Lyonnais

AS Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

FK Crvena Zvezda

Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham United

The round of 16 matches will be played over two legs on the 10th and 17th March.

Results

Thursday, 24th February 2022

5:45pm Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Sevilla (2-3)

5:45pm Lazio 2-2 FC Porto (3-4)

5:45pm Olympiacos 0-3 Atalanta (1-5)

5:45pm Real Sociedad 1-3 RB Leipzig (3-5)

8:00pm Napoli 2-4 Barcelona (3-5)

8:00pm Rangers 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (6-4)

8:00pm Real Betis 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg (3-2)

8:00pm Sporting Braga 2-0 FC Sheriff Tiraspol (2-2)*

*Braga win 3-2 on penalties

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook