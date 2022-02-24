UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 - Qualified Teams & Draw Details Including How To Watch
After a dramatic night of Europa League action, we now know the teams that will contest the Round of 16 matches ahead of Friday's draw.
The draw for the last 16 will take place at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland at 11am GMT.
The draw can be watched on BT Sport 1 and streamed on the BT Sport website and app. It can also be streamed on UEFA.com and the UEFA youtube channel.
Round Of 16 Qualifiers
Play-Off Winners
- Sevilla
- FC Porto
- Atalanta
- RB Leipzig
- Barcelona
- Rangers
- Real Betis
- Sporting Braga
Group Winners
- Olympique Lyonnais
- AS Monaco
- Spartak Moscow
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Galatasaray
- FK Crvena Zvezda
- Bayer Leverkusen
- West Ham United
The round of 16 matches will be played over two legs on the 10th and 17th March.
Results
Thursday, 24th February 2022
5:45pm Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Sevilla (2-3)
5:45pm Lazio 2-2 FC Porto (3-4)
Read More
5:45pm Olympiacos 0-3 Atalanta (1-5)
5:45pm Real Sociedad 1-3 RB Leipzig (3-5)
8:00pm Napoli 2-4 Barcelona (3-5)
8:00pm Rangers 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (6-4)
8:00pm Real Betis 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg (3-2)
8:00pm Sporting Braga 2-0 FC Sheriff Tiraspol (2-2)*
*Braga win 3-2 on penalties
