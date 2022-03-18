Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Draw LIVE

The draw for the Europa League semi-finals takes place from UEFA Headquarters in Switzerland on Friday morning from 12.30pm GMT and LFCTR will be bringing you live updates.

The semi-final draw will take place after the matches for the quarter-finals have been drawn out so teams will be able to plot their route to the final.

Europa League Trophy

Europa League Quarter Finalists

RB Leipzig

Lyon

Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham

Barcelona

Rangers

Braga

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Atalanta

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Europa League Semi-Final Draw

v

v

To see details of the quarter-final draw, please kick HERE.

When Will Matches Be Played?

Quarter-final first legs will be played on the 7th April with the return legs on the 14th April.

The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.

The Europa League final will take place in Seville on Wednesday, 18th May 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw LIVE - Barcelona, West Ham, Rangers Set To Find Out Opponents

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Draw LIVE

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw LIVE - Liverpool Set To Find Out Opponents

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v FC Union Berlin: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Villa Park
Non LFC

Aston Villa v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw: Qualified Teams Include Barcelona And Rangers

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Allan
Non LFC

Watch: Allan Sent Off For Everton Against Newcastle For Foul On Allan Saint-Maximin

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago