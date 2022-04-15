UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 28th & May 5th
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League has now reached the semi-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.
The quarter-finals proved to be successful for the British clubs with West Ham overcoming Ligue 1 club Lyon in their tie and Rangers knocking out Portuguese club Braga.
There was a huge shock in another quarter-final tie as Eintracht Frankfurt went to the Nou Camp and beat Barcelona 3-2 to qualify to play the Hammers in the semi-finals.
The draw is completed by Red Bull Leipzig who saw off dangerous Serie A team Atalanta to ensure their smooth pathway to the last four.
Semi-Finals Fixtures & Schedule
Here are the details of the semi-final fixtures:
First Leg Matches
Thursday, 28th April 2022
8:00pm West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt
8:00pm RB Leipzig v Rangers
Second Leg Matches
Thursday, 5th May 2022
8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United
8:00pm Rangers v RB Leipzig
