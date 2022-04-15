Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 28th & May 5th

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League has now reached the semi-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

The quarter-finals proved to be successful for the British clubs with West Ham overcoming Ligue 1 club Lyon in their tie and Rangers knocking out Portuguese club Braga.

There was a huge shock in another quarter-final tie as Eintracht Frankfurt went to the Nou Camp and beat Barcelona 3-2 to qualify to play the Hammers in the semi-finals.

The draw is completed by Red Bull Leipzig who saw off dangerous Serie A team Atalanta to ensure their smooth pathway to the last four.

The odds for the Europa League winners can be found HERE.

Europa League Trophy

Semi-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

Here are the details of the semi-final fixtures:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

First Leg Matches

Thursday, 28th April 2022

8:00pm    West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt

8:00pm    RB Leipzig v Rangers

Second Leg Matches

Thursday, 5th May 2022

8:00pm    Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United

8:00pm    Rangers v RB Leipzig

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Luka Sucic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Targeting Exciting RB Salzburg Midfielder Luka Sucic To Rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's Midfield

By Matt Thielen13 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | Five Things We Learned | The Missing Midfield Link, The Future With Ibrahima Konaté...

By Drew Alexander Ross14 hours ago
FA Cup Trophy
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup Semi-Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid In Advanced Talks To Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Aurélien Tchouameni

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'What A Player This Guy Is' - Former Red On Possible Liverpool Pursuit Of Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
The Academy
News

Liverpool Suffer Title Race Blow As Manchester City Seize Advantage

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Premier League
News

Official: Jurgen Klopp Requests For Premier League Match Against Newcastle United To Be Rearranged To Help Champions League Push

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
Quotes

'Tough, Tough, Tough' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Champions League Semi-Final Opponents Villarreal

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago