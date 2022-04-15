UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 28th & May 5th

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League has now reached the semi-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

The quarter-finals proved to be successful for the British clubs with West Ham overcoming Ligue 1 club Lyon in their tie and Rangers knocking out Portuguese club Braga.

There was a huge shock in another quarter-final tie as Eintracht Frankfurt went to the Nou Camp and beat Barcelona 3-2 to qualify to play the Hammers in the semi-finals.

The draw is completed by Red Bull Leipzig who saw off dangerous Serie A team Atalanta to ensure their smooth pathway to the last four.

The odds for the Europa League winners can be found HERE.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Semi-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

Here are the details of the semi-final fixtures:

First Leg Matches

Thursday, 28th April 2022

8:00pm West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt

8:00pm RB Leipzig v Rangers

Second Leg Matches

Thursday, 5th May 2022

8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United

8:00pm Rangers v RB Leipzig

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok