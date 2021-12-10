Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UEFA Europa League Top Scorers 2021/22

Author:

As the group stages for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League came to a conclusion on Thursday evening, a number of players have put themselves in a strong position to contend for the honour of being the competition's top scorer.

Last season, four players tied as top scorer in a competition which saw Villareal beat Manchester United in the final.

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno, Borja Mayoral of Roma, Lille's Yusuf Yazici and Benfica's Pizzi all ended with seven goals.

The draw for the Europa League playoffs takes place on Monday, 13th December and we now take a look at the current standings for this season's top scorer.

Read More

Europa League Top Scorers 2021/22

UEFA.com

PlayerClubNumber of Goals

Karl Toko Ekambi

Lyon

6

Galeno

Braga

6

Patson Daka

Leicester City

5

Aleksandr Sobolev

Spartak Moscow

4

Victor Osimhen

Napoli

4

Arkadiusz Milik

Marseille

4

Eljif Elmas

Napoli

4

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

3

Moussa Diaby

Bayer Leverkusen

3

Ricardo Horta

Braga

3

Borja Iglesias

Real Betis

3

Islam Slimani

Lyon

3

Said Benrahma

West Ham

3

Robert Andrich

Bayer Leverkusen

3

Alexander Isak

Real Sociedad

3

Youssef El-Arabi

Olympiacos

3

Mbwana Ally Samatta 

Antwerp

3

Bruno Petković

Dinamo Zagreb

3

Ciro Immobile

Lazio

3

Daichi Kamada

Eintracht Frankfurt

3

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Karl Toko Ekambi
News

UEFA Europa League Top Scorers 2021/22

1 minute ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash - Roberto Firmino Returns, Origi Absent

2 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 - Who Has Qualified For Round Of 32? When Is The Draw?

11 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Results & Final Standings - Matchday 6

11 hours ago
Divock Origi
Articles

How Liverpool Signing Divock Origi From Lille OSC Started The Downfall of FC Barcelona

12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Interviews

'Mo Salah, Is Just Scary' Arsenal And Premier League Legend Thierry Henry Shares His Feelings On The Egyptian King

12 hours ago
Leeds United Elland Road
Non LFC

Watch: Leeds United's Director Of Football Victor Orta's Outburst After Brentford Match

13 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Preparing For A Record-Breaking Bid For Borussia Dortmund Sensation Jude Bellingham

13 hours ago