UEFA Europa League Top Scorers 2021/22
As the group stages for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League came to a conclusion on Thursday evening, a number of players have put themselves in a strong position to contend for the honour of being the competition's top scorer.
Last season, four players tied as top scorer in a competition which saw Villareal beat Manchester United in the final.
Villarreal's Gerard Moreno, Borja Mayoral of Roma, Lille's Yusuf Yazici and Benfica's Pizzi all ended with seven goals.
The draw for the Europa League playoffs takes place on Monday, 13th December and we now take a look at the current standings for this season's top scorer.
Read More
|Player
|Club
|Number of Goals
Karl Toko Ekambi
Lyon
6
Galeno
Braga
6
Patson Daka
Leicester City
5
Aleksandr Sobolev
Spartak Moscow
4
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
4
Arkadiusz Milik
Marseille
4
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
4
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
3
Moussa Diaby
Bayer Leverkusen
3
Ricardo Horta
Braga
3
Borja Iglesias
Real Betis
3
Islam Slimani
Lyon
3
Said Benrahma
West Ham
3
Robert Andrich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
Alexander Isak
Real Sociedad
3
Youssef El-Arabi
Olympiacos
3
Mbwana Ally Samatta
Antwerp
3
Bruno Petković
Dinamo Zagreb
3
Ciro Immobile
Lazio
3
Daichi Kamada
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: January Price Tag Revealed For Liverpool, Arsenal And PSG Target Jonathan David
- Report: Journalist Thinks Nat Phillips Will ‘Leave’ Liverpool in January Amidst West Ham Links
- 'Jude Is The One' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports That Gini Wijnaldum May Be Available In January
- Who Could Liverpool Face In The Last 16 Of The UEFA Champions League?
- Ranking: All Of Liverpool’s Centre Back Options For The 21/22 Season
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook