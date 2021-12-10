UEFA Europa League Top Scorers 2021/22

As the group stages for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League came to a conclusion on Thursday evening, a number of players have put themselves in a strong position to contend for the honour of being the competition's top scorer.

Last season, four players tied as top scorer in a competition which saw Villareal beat Manchester United in the final.

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno, Borja Mayoral of Roma, Lille's Yusuf Yazici and Benfica's Pizzi all ended with seven goals.

The draw for the Europa League playoffs takes place on Monday, 13th December and we now take a look at the current standings for this season's top scorer.

Player Club Number of Goals Karl Toko Ekambi Lyon 6 Galeno Braga 6 Patson Daka Leicester City 5 Aleksandr Sobolev Spartak Moscow 4 Victor Osimhen Napoli 4 Arkadiusz Milik Marseille 4 Eljif Elmas Napoli 4 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 3 Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 3 Ricardo Horta Braga 3 Borja Iglesias Real Betis 3 Islam Slimani Lyon 3 Said Benrahma West Ham 3 Robert Andrich Bayer Leverkusen 3 Alexander Isak Real Sociedad 3 Youssef El-Arabi Olympiacos 3 Mbwana Ally Samatta Antwerp 3 Bruno Petković Dinamo Zagreb 3 Ciro Immobile Lazio 3 Daichi Kamada Eintracht Frankfurt 3

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook