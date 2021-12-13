UEFA Europa League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds
After the draw was made for the UEFA Europa league playoff round on Monday, we can now bring you the latest betting odds for the winners of the competition.
UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw
Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta v Olympiakos
RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad
Barcelona v Napoli
Zenit v Real Betis
Borussia Dortmund v Rangers
Sheriff v Braga
FC Porto v Lazio
Teams Already Qualified For Round Of 16
The Europa League group winners qualify directly for the round of 16 and will be joined by the winners from the playoff games.
- Olympique Lyonnais
- AS Monaco
- Spartak Moscow
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Galatasaray
- FK Crvena zvezda
- Bayer Leverkusen
- West Ham United
Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds
Now the fixtures for the playoff matches have been announced, here are the latest odds on who will be the competition's winner:
|Team
|Odds
Borussia Dortmund
11/2
Sevilla
7/1
Barcelona
8/1
Atalanta
9/1
RB Leipzig
10/1
West Ham United
12/1
Lyon
14/1
Napoli
16/1
Bayer Leverkusen
20/1
Monaco
20/1
FC Porto
20/1
Real Betis
25/1
Lazio
25/1
Real Sociedad
25/1
Eintracht Frankfurt
33/1
Zenit St Petersburg
33/1
Olympiacos
50/1
Crvena Zvezda
66/1
Galatasaray
66/1
Rangers
66/1
Sheriff Tiraspol
80/1
Spartak Moscow
100/1
Sporting Braga
100/1
Dinamo Zagreb
150/1
