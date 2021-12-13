UEFA Europa League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

After the draw was made for the UEFA Europa league playoff round on Monday, we can now bring you the latest betting odds for the winners of the competition.

UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta v Olympiakos

RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad

Barcelona v Napoli

Zenit v Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

Sheriff v Braga

FC Porto v Lazio

Teams Already Qualified For Round Of 16

The Europa League group winners qualify directly for the round of 16 and will be joined by the winners from the playoff games.

Olympique Lyonnais

AS Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

FK Crvena zvezda

Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham United

Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

Now the fixtures for the playoff matches have been announced, here are the latest odds on who will be the competition's winner:

Team Odds Borussia Dortmund 11/2 Sevilla 7/1 Barcelona 8/1 Atalanta 9/1 RB Leipzig 10/1 West Ham United 12/1 Lyon 14/1 Napoli 16/1 Bayer Leverkusen 20/1 Monaco 20/1 FC Porto 20/1 Real Betis 25/1 Lazio 25/1 Real Sociedad 25/1 Eintracht Frankfurt 33/1 Zenit St Petersburg 33/1 Olympiacos 50/1 Crvena Zvezda 66/1 Galatasaray 66/1 Rangers 66/1 Sheriff Tiraspol 80/1 Spartak Moscow 100/1 Sporting Braga 100/1 Dinamo Zagreb 150/1

