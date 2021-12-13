Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
UEFA Europa League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

Author:

After the draw was made for the UEFA Europa league playoff round on Monday, we can now bring you the latest betting odds for the winners of the competition.

Europa League Trophy

UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta v Olympiakos

RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad

Barcelona v Napoli

Zenit v Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

Sheriff v Braga

FC Porto v Lazio

Teams Already Qualified For Round Of 16

The Europa League group winners qualify directly for the round of 16 and will be joined by the winners from the playoff games.

  • Olympique Lyonnais
  • AS Monaco
  • Spartak Moscow
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Galatasaray
  • FK Crvena zvezda
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • West Ham United

Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

Now the fixtures for the playoff matches have been  announced, here are the latest odds on who will be the competition's winner:

Europa League Winners 2021/22 Odds as at 5.03pm on 13/12

Skybet.com

TeamOdds

Borussia Dortmund

11/2

Sevilla

7/1

Barcelona

8/1

Atalanta

9/1

RB Leipzig

10/1

West Ham United

12/1

Lyon

14/1

Napoli

16/1

Bayer Leverkusen

20/1

Monaco

20/1

FC Porto

20/1

Real Betis

25/1

Lazio

25/1

Real Sociedad

25/1

Eintracht Frankfurt

33/1

Zenit St Petersburg

33/1

Olympiacos

50/1

Crvena Zvezda

66/1

Galatasaray

66/1

Rangers

66/1

Sheriff Tiraspol

80/1

Spartak Moscow

100/1

Sporting Braga

100/1

Dinamo Zagreb

150/1

