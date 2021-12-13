Breaking: UEFA Investigating Champions League Round of 16 Draw After Manchester United Error

According to recent reports, UEFA are set to investigate the round of 16 draw after Manchester United were placed in the wrong pot.

UEFA have had an absolute nightmare in their most recent Champions League draw.

First of, they placed Manchester United in Villarreal's pot despite them qualifying together.

That fixture had to be redone and they eventually drew Manchester City in the round of 16.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Then after that, Manchester United were not placed into Atletico Madrid's pot as a potential opponent.

This has caused uproar on social media and according to The Mirror, UEFA are set to investigate it.

A source close to them confirms they're looking at the draw and whether it should be redone to keep the integrity of the competition.

What a disaster by UEFA!

Round of 16

Benfica v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Inter Milan v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Villarreal v Manchester City

RB Salzburg v Liverpool

Sporting v Juventus

PSG v Manchester United

