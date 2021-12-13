Breaking: UEFA Investigating Champions League Round of 16 Draw After Manchester United Error
According to recent reports, UEFA are set to investigate the round of 16 draw after Manchester United were placed in the wrong pot.
UEFA have had an absolute nightmare in their most recent Champions League draw.
First of, they placed Manchester United in Villarreal's pot despite them qualifying together.
That fixture had to be redone and they eventually drew Manchester City in the round of 16.
Then after that, Manchester United were not placed into Atletico Madrid's pot as a potential opponent.
This has caused uproar on social media and according to The Mirror, UEFA are set to investigate it.
A source close to them confirms they're looking at the draw and whether it should be redone to keep the integrity of the competition.
What a disaster by UEFA!
Round of 16
Benfica v Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Inter Milan v Ajax
Chelsea v Lille
Villarreal v Manchester City
RB Salzburg v Liverpool
Sporting v Juventus
PSG v Manchester United
