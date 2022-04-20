Official: UEFA Show True Colours Again As Ticket Allocation And Prices For Champion League's Final Revealed

Let's have this straight, they don't care about fans. They never have. As they acted disgusted when the European Super League was introduced, UEFA soon pulled down their moral curtain and showed their true colours.

The European authority first revealed plans for their very own 'Super League', which like the original is clearly motivated by making as much money as they can.

Throughout the pandemic, clubs across the world found out how important fans are for the beautiful game, and without them, it is nothing. However, not so long after their return to matches, they undermined the supporters at the very first opportunity.

IMAGO / PA Images

The greediest owners in European football came together to create the European Super League. UEFA were openly outraged by this and stood by the fans.

For years, the governing body of European football seem to enjoy the way they treat the people keeping them in their jobs.

From having finals in hard-to-reach locations to charging ridiculous prices to be able to watch a sport that has come from the working class, UEFA had the chance to regain the support from football supporters across Europe but a year later, they continue to disregard them.

The ticket allocation and prices have been revealed for this year's Champions League final. European's biggest match has been moved to play at the Stade de France.

France's international stadium holds a capacity of 75,000 but UEFA are only offering 20,000 tickets for fans of both clubs that reach the final and another 12,000 to go into a lottery on UEFA's website.

Ticket prices are also separated into four categories, category 4 being the cheapest at €70. Category 3 will be €180, category 2 priced at €490, and category 1 being a ridiculous €690.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

As fans, we need to somehow put a stop to this. It is easy for UEFA to just do what they want with no pressure, knowing that they will get what they want.

Clubs struggled when fans were not able to attend matches. Is boycotting the answer? If it gets too much then supporters may have no other choice. With the cost of living increasing year on year, people will no longer be able to follow the club and sport they love.

