December 28, 2021
Union Berlin & Former Liverpool Striker Taiwo Awoniyi Called Up By Nigeria For AFCON

Author:

FC Union Berlin have announced that former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been called up by Nigeria for the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON).

It is no less than 24 year old deserves after a brilliant first half to the season that has seen him score 14 goals in 27 games in all competitions.

After spending last season on loan from Liverpool at FC Union Berlin, the two teams agreed on a reported fee of £6.5million in the summer.

The player never actually made an appearance for the Reds due to work permit issues after signing for around £400,000 from the Imperial Soccer Academy in August 2015.

Loan spells followed at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, FSV Mainz 05 and then FC Union Berlin last season.

Taiwo Awoniyi

It is just rewards for a player who has helped the Bundesliga club into seventh in the table.

Nigeria will kick off against Mohamed Salah's Egypt on the 11th January 2022 before taking on Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

