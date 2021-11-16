Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Update: Injury Status Becomes Clearer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson And James Milner Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Author:

The injury status of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and James Milner became clearer today ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

Milner had picked up a hamstring injury in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United and both Mane and Henderson had been sent back to Liverpool for further assessment after getting injured on international duty.

James Milner
Sadio Mane
Jordan Henderson

There seemed to be some hints this afternoon that the situation is favourable for all three players as they were all captured doing some form of training at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

They all appeared to be doing different types of work but it is a positive sign that they are at least out there on the grass training.

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino who is missing with a hamstring injury and Harvey Elliott who is out long term but making good progress in his recovery from a dislocated ankle.

Andy Robertson picked up an injury last night in Scotland's fine victory over Denmark but details have not been given in respect of the nature of the problem.

Further updates are also awaited on the injury status of Naby Keita and Curtis Jones who were both struggling before the international break.

James Milner
