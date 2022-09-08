Update: Naby Keita Named to Guinean International Squad Despite Apparent Injury

Rumors have been circulating around Naby Keita lately as pundits speculated that he was unhappy with his playing time at Liverpool.

Liverpool have since come out and indicated that they have not heard anything on this from the player or his representatives. The reason given for his absence is a serious hamstring injury.

It was surprising then to see The Liverpool Echo reporting today that Guinean manager Kaba Diawara has named the 27 year old as part of his squad for fixtures later this month.

IMAGO / PA Images

It would appear that Diawara will rush him back if possible, something that will not sit well with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. The Guinean boss has said.

“We are monitoring his situation very closely. We still have a little over two weeks before our first game. Chances are we could get him back by then.”

Liverpool's midfield has been fraught with injuries this season so rushing Keita back from injury would be very ill-advised.

Jurgen Klopp has yet to comment on the situation but as always LFCTransferRoom will be monitoring things closely and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

