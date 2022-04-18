Skip to main content
Villarreal Suffer Huge Injury Blow Ahead Of Liverpool Champions League Semi-Final

Villarreal have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool next week.

Unai Emery's team sprung the shock of the quarter-finals by beating Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate thanks to a late equaliser in Germany by Samuel Chukwueze in the second leg.

Gerard Moreno

That set up a mouthwatering clash against Liverpool with the first leg scheduled for Wednesday, 27th April at Anfield with the return leg the following Tuesday in Spain.

There was some bad news for the Yellow Submarine however ahead of the clash at Anfield as striker Gerard Moreno suffered an 'intense' hamstring strain during the 2-1 win at Getafe on Saturday when the 30 year old had to be substituted.

The Spanish international is enjoying another excellent season for Villarreal and has scored 13 goals and assisted 6 times in all competitions.

No timeframe has been put on Moreno's return but he will face a race against time to be fit for at least the first leg of the clash which will decide who will take their place in the final in Paris in May.

