Virgil Van Dijk Could Be Out For The Rest Of The Season Amid Josko Gvardiol Links To Liverpool

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Virgil Van Dijk could be out for the season despite the original month-long prediction.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virgil Van Dijk came off at half-time in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Brentford, which at the time, was thought to be a tactical move. 

However, as the game went on, it was confirmed the Dutch centre-back was subbed off due to an hamstring injury. A huge blow for Liverpool’s season, which is already in disarray. 

Josko Gvardiol

Recent reports have linked Liverpool with a move for Croatia’s World Cup star Josko Gvardiol. The RB Leipzig defender has stated that he grew up as a Liverpool fan and that the Merseyside club would be his ‘dream.’

A move for the 20-year-old might be possible this January if new reports about Van Dijk are correct. 

Season Ender?

According to Graeme Bailey, there is a possibility that Virgil Van Dijk’s injury could force him out for the season. Although first reports on the situation claimed that it was just a month out, the 90min Football correspondent believes otherwise. 

Bailey stated that he doesn’t believe the Liverpool defender will be playing in a months’ time and that the club are worried it will be a lot longer than that. 

Virgil Van Dijk

The Dutchman has been off form this season so far but his influence on the team is second to none. A month out would be a worry for the Reds, however, a season ending injury is the worst case scenario. 

Do the links to Josko Gvardiol say more about the Van Dijk injury than what was reported at the beginning?

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

