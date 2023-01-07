Virgil Van Dijk Could Be Out For The Rest Of The Season Amid Josko Gvardiol Links To Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk came off at half-time in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Brentford, which at the time, was thought to be a tactical move.

However, as the game went on, it was confirmed the Dutch centre-back was subbed off due to an hamstring injury. A huge blow for Liverpool’s season, which is already in disarray.

Recent reports have linked Liverpool with a move for Croatia’s World Cup star Josko Gvardiol. The RB Leipzig defender has stated that he grew up as a Liverpool fan and that the Merseyside club would be his ‘dream.’

A move for the 20-year-old might be possible this January if new reports about Van Dijk are correct.

Season Ender?

According to Graeme Bailey, there is a possibility that Virgil Van Dijk’s injury could force him out for the season. Although first reports on the situation claimed that it was just a month out, the 90min Football correspondent believes otherwise.

Bailey stated that he doesn’t believe the Liverpool defender will be playing in a months’ time and that the club are worried it will be a lot longer than that.

The Dutchman has been off form this season so far but his influence on the team is second to none. A month out would be a worry for the Reds, however, a season ending injury is the worst case scenario.

Do the links to Josko Gvardiol say more about the Van Dijk injury than what was reported at the beginning?

