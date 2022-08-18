Virgil van Dijk Spotted in Training After Social Media Panic

On Thursday morning, there were rumours started to spread across social media that Virgil van Dijk had suffered an injury - before photographs released by Liverpool FC calmed the nerves.

As is the way with social media, misinformation is able to escalate to such a scale where news stories - such as this one - have to be written in order to calm the nerves of supporters.

As expected, Liverpool supporters were concerned once they started hearing the rumours:

Liverpool's 2020-21 campaign was halted after Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending ACL injury, along with many other of his teammates. With Liverpool's injury list already growing significantly ahead of the beginning of this season, there were fears a Van Dijk injury could let history repeat itself.

Jurgen Klopp's team had to settle for 3rd place in 2020-21, behind Manchester United and the champions, Manchester City.

The concerns, however, were put to bed after the official Liverpool FC social media outlet released photographs from today's training session, which pictured Virgil van Dijk training as normal with the rest of the squad.

To confirm: Virgil van Dijk is not injured. He is fine.

