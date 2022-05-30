Is Camila Cabello Right To Be Annoyed About Liverpool And Real Madrid Fans? Champions League Final Aftermath

The Champions League final's organization was a farce Saturday night, including the build-up performance by pop superstar Camila Cabello. The Cuban singer performed her hit Havana, which was met by louder football chants from both sets of fans. Was she right to complain on social media?

Football is the beautiful game, a game that has been built from the grassroots of the working class. However, in recent times, you wouldn't feel that was true. Money and power has taken over the real value of the sport itself.

Oil-ran clubs have bought their way to success, governing bodies have accepted bribes and club owners are forcing an American-minded plan onto us, just to line up their own pockets.

What Camila Cabello heard in Paris on Saturday night was thousands of fans trying to their beautiful game back from the greed of individuals. It is not her fault as such, she was just unfortunately in the firing line of the real targets.

The American star took to Twitter to complain about the fans singing over her performance, unknown to her, this is not how the rest of the world host their sports.

American sports are some of the greatest sports in the world and rightly so, but it seems the advertising and financial gain are the priority over each sport itself. A music performance before the Champions League final gave nothing but an NFL Super Bowl vibe, which is exactly what the fans are trying to stay away from, unlike the selfish individuals running football.

It is understandable for Cabello to complain about what she could see as disrespectful, on the other hand, it is understandable that the fanbases did act the way they did, some of them having dealt with what they had to deal with before getting into the stadium.

The message is clear. Football fans do not want to go down the root of American-based sports. Camila Cabello wasn't targeted specifically, just caught up in the crossfire. UEFA, FIFA, and club owners need to stand up and listen before it is too late.

