Watch: Alisson Becker Gets Shown A Red Card For Brazil Against Ecuador
Alisson Becker was shown a red card in Brazil's World Cup qualification match with Ecuador on Thursday evening and you can watch it here.
Fortunately however for the Liverpool goalkeeper, upon VAR review, the decision was overturned and reduced to just a yellow card.
After Casemiro gave Brazil the lead in the 6th minute, the game exploded into life with two red cards in a five-minute period.
Ecuador's Alexander Dominguez was sent off for violent conduct in the 15th minute only to see Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal dismissed in the 20th for a second yellow card.
The drama was not complete however as ten minutes later, Alisson came flying out of his box to clear a ball but in doing so caught Enner Valencia with his follow-through high off the ground in a nasty-looking collision.
It was almost impossible for Liverpool's number one to pull out the challenge and the red card was extremely harsh. Luckily VAR came to the rescue to rightly downgrade the decision.
Watch the drama unfold here:
