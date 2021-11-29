Watch: Ballon d'Or Awards - The Ten Man Shortlist For the Kopa Trophy - Bellingham, Pedri, Musiala, Reyna, Gravenberch And Others
The Ballon d'Or Awards take place on Monday evening in Paris and suspense is building as to who will pick up the Kopa Trophy.
The trophy is awarded to the world's best performing player under the age of 21.
The winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners and the Kopa Trophy has been won previously by Matthijs De Light and Kylian Mbappe.
There are some fantastic young players on this year's shortlist for the award with Liverpool target Jude Bellingham among them.
Other strong candidates to emerge as the winner are Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich, Pedri of Barcelona and Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax.
There is not long to wait now!
KOPA TROPHY SHORTLIST
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)
Jérémy Doku (Rennes)
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax Amsterdam)
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
Pedri (Barcelona)
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
Nuno Mendes (PSG)
