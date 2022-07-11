Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage As Liverpool Arrive In Bangkok

Liverpool arrived in Bangkok on Sunday to a huge welcome and you can watch the behind-the-scenes footage of the Reds touching down in Thailand here.

The bulk of the Reds first-team squad returned to training at the AXA Training Centre on Monday, but those involved in the post-season internationals joined up with the squad for the trip to Bangkok.

Liverpool will take on rivals Manchester United on Tuesday in the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok before travelling to Singapore to take on another Premier League team, Crystal Palace, on Friday.

New signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, who has already impressed his new teammates this week as pre-season got underway, were in the travelling party.

However, there was no place in the travelling 37-man squad for Calvin Ramsay, the right-back signed from Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old is currently nursing an injury which was spotted during his medical ahead of his transfer from the SPL team.

Liverpool fans in Thailand gave the squad a rousing reception and you can watch the behind-the-scenes footage here.

Liverpool’s Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark

