Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From The New Kit Launch Media Day | See Van Dijk, Salah, Thiago & More

Last week, Liverpool unveiled their new home kit for the 2022/23 season and you can watch the behind-the-scenes coverage of the media day here.

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered

As per Liverpoolfc.com, a lot of thought has gone into the design that represents so much about the club and local area.

'Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’, the bold, no-nonsense design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique.'

The kit is quite a simple design compared to the one for this season. As always the body of the shirt is primarily red with the shoulders and cuffs a darker shade of red.

The shirt is complete with the Liverpool crest, Nike logo Hillsborough tribute, and sponsor details - Standard Chartered and Expedia.

Watch the behind the scenes footage of some of your favourite Liverpool players including Van Dijk and Salah here:

