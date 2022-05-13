Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From The New Kit Launch Media Day | See Van Dijk, Salah, Thiago & More
Last week, Liverpool unveiled their new home kit for the 2022/23 season and you can watch the behind-the-scenes coverage of the media day here.
As per Liverpoolfc.com, a lot of thought has gone into the design that represents so much about the club and local area.
'Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’, the bold, no-nonsense design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique.'
The kit is quite a simple design compared to the one for this season. As always the body of the shirt is primarily red with the shoulders and cuffs a darker shade of red.
Read More
The shirt is complete with the Liverpool crest, Nike logo Hillsborough tribute, and sponsor details - Standard Chartered and Expedia.
Watch the behind the scenes footage of some of your favourite Liverpool players including Van Dijk and Salah here:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Fabinho Injury Blow As Midfielder Faces Race Against Time To Make Champions League Final
- Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders
- Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds
- Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season
- Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |