December 18, 2021
Watch: Best Goal Of Champions League Group Stages Revealed - Thiago? Lionel Messi? Robert Lewandowski?

Author:

The best goal of the UEFA Champions League group stages has been decided and we can now bring you the details of the winner and runners up.

Ten goals were shortlisted for the award and a public vote held to see which goal people felt was the best.

According to UEFA.com, nearly 200,000 votes were cast and we can now bring you the results.

Third Place - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) v Dynamo Kiev

Second Place - Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) v FC Porto

Winner - Lionel Messi (PSG) v Manchester City

The full result was as follows:

UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage Voting

1. Lionel Messi v Manchester City - 22%

2. Thiago Alcántara v FC Porto - 14%

3. Robert Lewandowski v Dynamo Kiev - 13%

4. Alex Telles v Villarreal - 12%

5. Vinícius Júnior v Shakhtar Donetsk - 10%

6. Marco Asensio v Inter Milan - 10%

7. Sébastien Thill v Sheriff - 8%

8. Mason Greenwood v Young Boys - 7%

9. Adama Traore v Shakhtar Donetsk - 3%

10. Lukas Nmecha v Red Bull Salzburg - 1%

