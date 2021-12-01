Watch: Brazilian Claudio Taffarel's Arrival At Liverpool As He Visits Anfield And The AXA Training Centre

After Liverpool announced yesterday that Brazil's 1994 World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel would be joining the goalkeeping coaching setup, we can bring you the footage of his arrival at the club

The news initially was reported by Neil Jones of Goal that Taffarel would be joining and would combine the role at Liverpool with that he does for Brazil.

In what is a shock move, Taffarel will work alongside John Achterberg who is the current senior goalkeeping coach.

The Goal report suggests that Liverpool keeper Alisson has played his part in pushing the club to get Taffarel on board.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Taffarel enjoyed an illustrious career playing 101 times for Brazil, winning the World Cup in 1994 and two Copa America tournaments.

Jurgen Klopp had his say about the Brazilian's arrival on liverpoolfc.com.

“The idea is that, in our opinion, we have now in a lot of positions the best we can imagine.

“In terms of goalkeepers, it means we have Alisson Becker, who for us is the best goalie in the world. We have Caoimhin Kelleher, who we really think is an exceptional, exceptional player. We have Adrian, who has shown his qualities since he arrived here.

"Then we have Marcelo Pitaluga, then we have Harvey Davies, so we have five goalies in different age groups, which is great but we want to have even more of these guys.

“We want to build kind of our own philosophy in goalkeeping because we all agree it’s its own game, so that’s why we wanted to have another completely different view on it.

"We spoke to Ali because two of the best goalies in the world are Brazilians and so we found a solution with bringing in Taffarel as a really nice addition to our whole coaching staff. We really think it can give us just a different view again, to look at different things.

“We really want to really be a proper goalkeeping school in world football and so that’s why we’re bringing in a third very, very experienced goalkeeper coach.”

Watch the footage of Taffarel arriving at Liverpool here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage



Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook