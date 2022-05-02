Watch: Brilliant Fabio Carvalho Goal For Fulham Ahead Of Reported Summer Transfer To Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho, who is reported to be joining Liverpool in the summer, was on target again for Fulham on Monday as they secured the Championship title and you can watch the goal here.

Fulham ran out 7-0 winners against Luton at Craven Cottage to secure first place ahead of their promotion back to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old was in brilliant form once again and scored a superb goal after linking up with former Liverpool player Harry Wilson.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in April that the deal to take Carvalho to Liverpool was done and will cost the Reds £5million plus £2.7 million in add-ons.

It looked like the 19 year old was going to sign for Liverpool in January and then loaned back to Fulham for the remainder of the season but the move fell through due to paperwork issues.

Romano confirmed however the agreement for the summer is in place and it will be a five-year deal with a contract until 2027. Fulham have also agreed with Liverpool a sell-on clause which they could benefit from if the player departs the Merseyside club in the future.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

