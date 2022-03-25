Watch: Brilliant Luis Diaz Goal For Colombia - Great Finish From The Liverpool Winger

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was on the scoresheet as Colombia beat Bolivia 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / Photosport

The 25 year old was on target to keep alive Colombia’s hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Diaz opened the scoring in the 39th minute after receiving a cross field ball from teammate Juan Cuadrado.

He took the ball down brilliantly and cut inside before curling the ball home inside the far post.

Miguel Borja and Mateus Uribe added second half goals to complete the victory.

Colombia remain just outside the qualifying places with 20 points from 17 games.

They face bottom placed Venezuela in the final match needing a victory and hoping that Paraguay can get a result against Peru.

Watch Diaz’s outstanding goal here:

