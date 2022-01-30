Skip to main content
Watch: Brilliant Mohamed Salah Assist For Trezeguet Goal Gives Egypt 2-1 Lead Against Morocco At Afcon

A brilliant piece of play from Mohamed Salah on Egypt's right-wing has led to a goal for Trezeguet to give his team a 2-1 lead against Morocco at AFCON and you can watch the goal here.

After 90 minutes, the game was locked at 1-1 with Salah's goal having cancelled out Morocco's opener from Sofiane Boufal's penalty.

A great run and cross however from Salah in the 107th minute teed up Trezeguet at the back post to give them the lead and move closer to booking a spot in the semi-finals against hosts Cameroon.

Mohamed Salah Trezeguet

Watch Trezeguet's goal from Salah's assist here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 29th January 2022

4:00 pm Gambia 0-2 Cameroon

7:00 pm Burkino Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday, 30th January 2022

3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco

7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Mohamed Salah Trezeguet
