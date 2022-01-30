Watch: Brilliant Mohamed Salah Assist For Trezeguet Goal Gives Egypt 2-1 Lead Against Morocco At Afcon
A brilliant piece of play from Mohamed Salah on Egypt's right-wing has led to a goal for Trezeguet to give his team a 2-1 lead against Morocco at AFCON and you can watch the goal here.
After 90 minutes, the game was locked at 1-1 with Salah's goal having cancelled out Morocco's opener from Sofiane Boufal's penalty.
A great run and cross however from Salah in the 107th minute teed up Trezeguet at the back post to give them the lead and move closer to booking a spot in the semi-finals against hosts Cameroon.
Watch Trezeguet's goal from Salah's assist here.
Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 29th January 2022
4:00 pm Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Read More
7:00 pm Burkino Faso 1-0 Tunisia
Sunday, 30th January 2022
3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco
7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
