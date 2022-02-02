Watch: Brilliant Sadio Mane Assist Helps Senegal Take 2-0 Lead In AFCON Semi-Final
Senegal have taken a 2-0 lead against Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final thanks to a goal from Ahmadou Bamba Dieng after brilliant work from Sadio Mane.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Sadio Mane and Senegal face Burkina Faso as they battle for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.
Senegal came through a tricky encounter against a determined Equatorial Guinea side on Sunday to win 3-1 and book their place in the semi-finals.
Mane was in fine form setting up the first goal for Famara Diedhiou before further strikes from Premier League pair Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr ensured a safe passage into the last four for Aliou Cisse's team.
The 29-year-old could face his teammate at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah in the final should Senegal be victorious and Egypt beat hosts Cameroon on Thursday.
Semi-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
7:00 pm Burkina Faso v Senegal
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
7:00 pm Cameroon v Egypt
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
