Watch: Conor Bradley's Two Goals So Far During Bolton Loan Spell From Liverpool

Liverpool's Conor Bradley has started life during his season-long loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in fine style and you can watch his two goals so far here.

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems immovable from the right-back spot in the Liverpool first team and despite Neco Williams being sold to Nottingham Forest, the Anfield hierarchy brought in Calvin Ramsay as cover from Aberdeen.

This enabled them to send Northern Ireland international, Bradley, who had impressed in the Liverpool academy, on loan to the League One club for some valuable senior playing experience.

The 19-year-old has already proved to be a big hit with Wanderers fans by scoring two goals and also providing two assists in his opening five matches at the club.

Bradley's first goal against Salford in the EFL Cup was one to savour and you can watch it below:

His second effort, which can be seen below, also showed his attacking instincts as he drove into the box to finish well against Morecombe.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Bradley is another of Liverpool's academy right-backs that has huge potential and his loan spell has got off to a flying start.

It will be interesting to see how his future fits with that of Alexander-Arnold and Ramsay although that is an issue for next season at the very earliest. For now, he can continue his excellent process with the Trotters.

