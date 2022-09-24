Skip to main content
IMAGO / CTK Photo

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist

Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was on target as Portugal won 4-0 in the UEFA Nations League against the Czech Republic in Prague.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the new campaign with Liverpool due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury he picked up for Portugal at the end of last season.

He made his first start in the 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League just prior to the international break and did well, creating Mohamed Salah's opening goal. 

Jota scored Portugal's 4th in the rout of the Czechs when he was on hand at the back post to head home Cristiano Ronaldo's downward header from a corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo created Diogo Jota's fourth goal for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League victory over the Czech Republic.

Portugal had raced into a three-goal lead after just 52 minutes thanks to a brace from Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot and one from Bruno Fernandes.

After Spain lost 2-1 to Switzerland in Seville, Portugal now top League A, Group 2, and face Luis Enrique's team on Tuesday as the two European giants battle it out for top spot.

Watch Jota's goal here:

