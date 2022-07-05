Skip to main content

Watch: Divock Origi’s First Interview With AC Milan After Leaving Liverpool

The legend that is Divock Origi has now officially joined AC Milan. The former Liverpool forward signed for the Italian Giants today and sat down for his first interview. 

Liverpool’s incredible success over the past few years have been down to a lot of work by many people at the club. Jurgen Klopp and his team have done an incredible job, along with the recruitment team.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League

Players on the pitch have been everything and more, keeping a consistently high level up for the club. One player, in particular, will be remembered as a big part of winning the trophies. Divock Origi.

The Belgian has scored some of the most memorable goals in the club’s history. From the quick corner against Barcelona to the last-minute winner against Everton, to his match-winning goal in the Champions League final. 

Divock Origi
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not many players in Liverpool’s history have created so many special moments, despite not being first-teamer. The new AC Milan star can have that legacy for The Reds and will be remembered for years to come in Merseyside, even in the blue side. 

After leaving Liverpool for free with his contract running out, Origi had his first-ever interview with his new club today. He has stated to being ‘excited’ for his new chapter and I know as Liverpool fans we Weiss him all the best with the Serie A side. 

What is your favourite memory of Divock Origi? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Martin Skrtel On Who He Hopes Will Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Curtis Jones
Opinions

What Does The Future Hold For Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones?

By Owen Cummings14 minutes ago
Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Transfers

'£30Million Would Be Light' - Former England International Says Liverpool Would Demand A Huge Fee To Part With Joe Gomez Amid Aston Villa Links

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'I Kept Telling Him He Could Smash My Records' - Liverpool Legend Ian Rush On Mohamed Salah's New Contract

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Training Photos Released As The Liverpool Squad Get Back To Work

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Premier League
Match Coverage

Broadcast News: Liverpool's Premier League TV Schedule For August And September Announced

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Offered Another Chance For Defender After Failed Transfer

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfers

Report: Juventus Want A 'Bidding War' For Matthijs de Ligt As They Invite Interest From Liverpool

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago