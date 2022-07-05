Watch: Divock Origi’s First Interview With AC Milan After Leaving Liverpool

The legend that is Divock Origi has now officially joined AC Milan. The former Liverpool forward signed for the Italian Giants today and sat down for his first interview.

Liverpool’s incredible success over the past few years have been down to a lot of work by many people at the club. Jurgen Klopp and his team have done an incredible job, along with the recruitment team.

Players on the pitch have been everything and more, keeping a consistently high level up for the club. One player, in particular, will be remembered as a big part of winning the trophies. Divock Origi.

The Belgian has scored some of the most memorable goals in the club’s history. From the quick corner against Barcelona to the last-minute winner against Everton, to his match-winning goal in the Champions League final.

Not many players in Liverpool’s history have created so many special moments, despite not being first-teamer. The new AC Milan star can have that legacy for The Reds and will be remembered for years to come in Merseyside, even in the blue side.

After leaving Liverpool for free with his contract running out, Origi had his first-ever interview with his new club today. He has stated to being ‘excited’ for his new chapter and I know as Liverpool fans we Weiss him all the best with the Serie A side.

What is your favourite memory of Divock Origi?

