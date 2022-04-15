Fabio Carvalho has given Fulham the lead against Derby and you can watch the goal from the player who is reportedly Liverpool bound here.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The goal was well crafted by the West London club with the 19 year old exchanging passes with Bobby Decordova-Reid before curling a beautiful finish into the far corner.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

It looked like the Portugal under 21 international was going to sign for Liverpool in January and then loaned back to Fulham for the remainder of the season but the move fell through due to paperwork issues.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed however that the medical is complete and the deal is done which will cost Liverpool £5million plus £2.7 million in add ons. The player will move to Anfield in the summer.

Romano confirmed it will be a five-year deal with a contract until 2027 and Fulham have agreed with Liverpool a sell-on clause which they could benefit from if the player departs the Merseyside club in the future.

There had been some speculation that Carvalho would be loaned back to the West London club for next season but it would appear that is not part of the plan as things stand.

This is another sign of how Liverpool are planning for the future by bringing in another elite talent under the age of 20.

