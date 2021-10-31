Watch: Fiorentina Contract Rebel And Liverpool Transfer Target Dusan Vlahovic Nets Hattrick

Fiorentina ran out winners against Spezia on Sunday thanks to a hattrick from contract rebel Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is reported to be on the radar of several European clubs including Liverpool.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Contract Stalemate

The striker who is out of contract at the end of next season scored all three goals in La Viola's victory which moves them up to seventh in the Serie A table.

There have been a lot of reports of late regarding interest from big clubs around Europe including Liverpool since contract talks with the Italian club appeared to break down.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso issued an open letter to the clubs supporters stating that an agreement was not on the cards and they may need to look at selling the player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Vlahovic's Form And Spezia Hattrick

It doesn't seem that the issues over his contract status have impacted the 21 year old's performances and hunger for goals as proved on Sunday.

Vlahovic now has ten goals in all competitions and has also been in goalscoring form for his country in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

After he scored a penalty in the first half of the game today, he showed the quality of his finishing with two more in the second half.

The number nine looked a threat all day and registered six shots on target.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook