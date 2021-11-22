Watch: Former Liverpool Player Taiwo Awoniyi Scores 13th Goal Of The Season For Union Berlin

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi was on target again for Union Berlin on Saturday as they ran out 2-0 winners against Hertha Berlin.

The player was signed by Liverpool for around £400,000 from the Imperial Soccer Academy in August 2015 but never made a first team appearance mainly due to work permit issues.

After loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, FSV Mainz 05 and then FC Union Berlin last season, Awoniyi was finally let go by the Reds for a reported fee of £6.5million.

The 24 year old Nigerian has been in fine goalscoring form since signing for the Bundesliga club on a permanent deal in the summer.

The goal on Saturday was his 13th in all competitions this season from just 20 appearances. It was also his 8th in the Bundesliga.

Awoniyi's good form has helped Union Berlin to 5th place in the Bundesliga, just a point off fourth placed Bayer Leverkusen.

His form has not gone unnoticed on the international front either as he made his debut for Nigeria in October.

On Saturday, Awoniyi showed how prolific he has become pouncing on a mistake in the Hertha defence to rifle home from just inside the penalty area.

It will be interesting to see if Awoniyi maintains this form as the relatively modest transfer fee will look like a bargain.

As reported by Neil Jones from Goal however Liverpool did negotiate a 10% sell on fee for Awoniyi should he continue to impress and be sold on.

