Watch: Former Liverpool Striker Luis Suarez Wonder Goal For Atletico Madrid Against Osasuna

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez scored another wonder goal for Atletico Madrid on Saturday and you can watch the world class strike here.

IMAGO / Marca

Diego Simeone's team have been struggling for form over recent weeks but the 35 year old played his part in getting the team back on track as they ran out 3-0 winners away to Osasuna.

The win means Atletico leapfrog Barcelona into fourth place in La Liga with Xavi's team facing a trip to Valencia on Sunday afternoon.

Suarez's goal came out of nowhere with it needing just two touches to travel the length of the pitch and hit the back of the net after Atletico dealt with an Osasuna cross from the left.

The ball fell to Joao Felix on the edge of the Atletico box and he swept the ball into the path of Suarez.

The striker allowed the ball to bounce a couple of times before hitting a brilliant left footed shot from 45 yards past Sergio Herrera who was scrambling back to his goal.

The Uruguayan has scored many spectacular goals down the years including during his spell at the Reds where yesterday's opponents Norwich City were perhaps his biggest victims.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook