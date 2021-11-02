Watch: He Thinks He’s Prime Zidane - Jamie Redknapp On Former Liverpool Defender Ozan Kabak In Norwich’s Defeat To Leeds

After Norwich City's defeat against Leeds United at Carrow Road on Sunday, Jamie Redknapp was critical of former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak's role in the winning goal.

The 21 year old joined Liverpool on a six month loan last season during the defensive injury crisis at Anfield.

The club didn't take up the option to buy him despite some good performances alongside Fabinho and Nathaniel Phillips in defence.

Kabak then signed for Norwich in the summer on a season long loan deal.

The Canaries had just pulled level at 1-1 when the Turkey international was caught in possession in his own half, a mistake that was punished as Rodrigo fired home.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp let it be known that whilst there is also blame to be taken by keeper Tim Krul, he was not impressed with the 21 year olds defending.

"I also look at Kabak - he think he's turned into prime Zidane, trying to do 360s on the edge of the box,"

"Get rid of it. Those are the mistakes that are costing you. Elementary mistakes defensively."

"The keeper makes a bad one but it's been compounded by the source of the problem - as a defender don't try and do that in your own half when you're struggling as it is.

"You've got yourself back in the game and it's a really silly mistake."

