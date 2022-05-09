Watch: Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are currently three points behind Manchester City on the Premier League table.

Although the league is not over, Liverpool will be hoping for a miracle in order to win the league.

Now, next season has already gotten more difficult for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Erling Halaand's transfer to Manchester City will be official later this week according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer will cost Manchester City a total of €250m in release clause, wages and agents' fees.

During an interview with Sky Sports Jurgen Klopp was asked how he feels about this transfer.

The manager responded by saying, "I signed a new contract knowing Manchester City will never stop developing."

The entire interview involved Jurgen Klopp responding as only he could.

Liverpool will be hopeful of doing their best to match Manchester City's transfers this summer.

It seems that the Reds are closing in on the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco after securing Fabio Carvalho's signature.

If Halaand's deal is just the beginning of City's transfers, Liverpool will need some great transfer business of their own.

