Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are currently three points behind Manchester City on the Premier League table.

Although the league is not over, Liverpool will be hoping for a miracle in order to win the league.

Now, next season has already gotten more difficult for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Erling Halaand's transfer to Manchester City will be official later this week according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer will cost Manchester City a total of €250m in release clause, wages and agents' fees.

During an interview with Sky Sports Jurgen Klopp was asked how he feels about this transfer.

The manager responded by saying, "I signed a new contract knowing Manchester City will never stop developing."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The entire interview involved Jurgen Klopp responding as only he could.

Liverpool will be hopeful of doing their best to match Manchester City's transfers this summer.

It seems that the Reds are closing in on the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco after securing Fabio Carvalho's signature.

If Halaand's deal is just the beginning of City's transfers, Liverpool will need some great transfer business of their own.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Could' Swap Sadio Mane For Serge Gnabry In Summer Transfer | Bayern Munich Want Anfield Winger

By Matt Thielen31 minutes ago
imago1008385278h
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Key Battles

By Dan Clubbe1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane 'Upset' With Liverpool Focusing On Mohamed Salah Contract | Bayern Munich Want To Sign The Winger

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Sign Calvin Ramsay For £6m | Long Term Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Complete Club Record Transfer Signing After Beating Tottenham And Leeds United

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago