Watch: Liverpool Fan Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett Says He Wants Showdown At Anfield After UFC London Victory

Liverpool fan Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett says he wants to fight at Anfield after his UFC London victory over Kazula Vargas.

Pimblett overcame a difficult start to the fight to force Vargas to submit in the first round of the contest at the O2 Arena.

Fellow Liverpudlian and Everton fan Molly McCann was also on the card and was victorious against Luana Carolina.

Paddy Pimblett

After his match 'The Baddy' claimed that the O2 Arena is not big enough and he wants to fight at the home of his favourite team, Liverpool.

"The O2 Arena is too small for me. A lot of people come to watch me and Molly.

"Get Anfield on, get Anfield on and I will sell it out."

Watch Paddy 'The Baddy's' interview here:

