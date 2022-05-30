Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool FC City Parade 2022 - Mens & Womens Teams Celebrate Three Trophies

After a disappointing end to the season losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, everyone associated with Liverpool was cheered up on Sunday with a fantastic emotion-charged parade through the city and you can watch it here.

Liverpool Parade

Liverpool's men's team ended the season with a domestic cup double but were within six days of a historic quadruple as they lost out on the Premier League to Manchester City by a point and then the 1-0 defeat to Los Blancos on Saturday in Paris.

The Liverpool FC women's team also shared their success during the parade after winning the FA Women's Championship.

It is estimated that over half a million people attended the parade in what was an incredible afternoon in Liverpool that clearly lifted the morale of the players after the disappointment of losing out in the Champions League.

Watch the parade here:

Photos from the parade can also be viewed by clicking HERE.

Liverpool Parade
