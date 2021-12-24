Watch: Liverpool Festive Training Session - Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah, Alexander-Arnold In Sensational Shooting Drill

Liverpool players and staff were in festive mood at the AXA Training Centre on Friday and we bring you the highlights of the training session that includes a brilliant shooting drill.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

There was welcome news for Reds fans and manager Jurgen Klopp as Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all returned to training after their Covid-19 isolation period finished.

All three players should now be available for the trip to play Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Tuesday.

Thiago remains absent as he completes his isolation and it remains to be seen if he will be available for the clash at the King Power Stadium.

The players can be seen in Christmas hats posting for a festive photo before heading off for a warm up.

Keeper coaches John Achterberg and Claudio Taffarel put Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher through their paces.

There is then some rondo fun for the players before the footage finishes with a brilliant shooting drill involving Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

Watch the highlights of the training session here:

