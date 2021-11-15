Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Andy Robertson Injured, Trent Alexander-Arnold Hat-trick Of Assists In Ten Minute Period

Here is our round up of Monday's action from the World Cup qualifiers which saw Andy Robertson limp off with an injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold provide three assists in ten minutes.

Andy Robertson (injury)

Scotland and Liverpool left back Andy Robertson limped off in his side's fantastic 2-0 victory over Denmark which means they will face a home playoff game to qualify for the World Cup.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This injury adds to a growing list of concerns for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp who already has seen Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson sent back to Merseyside with injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (three assists)

Alexander-Arnold had a relatively quiet first hour in England's 10-0 rout of San Marino before exploding into life with three assists in ten minutes.

The 23 year old played three pinpoint balls from the right to set up goals for Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Conor Bradley (unused sub)

Liverpool's right-back was an unused sub as Northern Ireland held European Champions Italy to a 0-0 draw.

The draw means that Switzerland top the group and Italy have to face a play-off to qualify for the World Cup.

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Remaining international fixtures during November

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

