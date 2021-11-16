Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Salah, Minamino, Williams, Van Dijk And Origi

Author:

Here is our round up of Tuesday's action from the World Cup qualifiers with Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi all in action.

Mohamed Salah (sub)

The Egypt FA were reported to have tried to help Liverpool with their injury worries by not starting Salah and with their team already having won their group.

The 29 year old played the final thirty minutes as Egypt ran out 2-1 winners against Gabon.

Mohamed Salah

Takumi Minamino (62 mins)

Minamino played 62 minutes of the encounter with Oman which saw Japan run out as 1-0 winners in Muscat.

Neco Williams (90 mins)

After scoring on Saturday for Wales, Williams was once again in action for his country as they drew 1-1 at home to Belgium.

Wales now face a play-off match to see if they can qualify for next year's World Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

Divock Origi (59 mins)

The 26 year olds return to form at club level saw the striker rewarded with a rare start for Belgium on Wednesday evening.

He got a valuable 59 minutes under his belt before being substituted in the 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Divock Origi

Virgil van Dijk (90 mins, clean sheet)

Liverpool centre-back van Dijk helped keep a clean sheet as the Netherlands ran out 2-0 winners against Norway to secure top spot and qualify for the World Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi
News

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Salah, Minamino, Williams, Van Dijk And Origi

22 seconds ago
FSG-Klopp-1170x658
News

FSG In Advanced Talks To Purchase NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins As Liverpool's Squad Depth Struggles With Injuries

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Porto Manager Pleads Colombia's Luis Diaz Not To Join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool In January And Stay The Season

2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Transfers

Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling Would Rather A Move Back To Liverpool Over La Liga Giants Barcelona

4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Injury Update: Roberto Firmino To Return Before AFCON

4 hours ago
Curtis Jones Preston
News

Breaking: Liverpool Provide Injury Update On Curtis Jones

5 hours ago
James Milner
News

Update: Injury Status Becomes Clearer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson And James Milner Ahead of Arsenal Clash

7 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Breaking News: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane Injury Update

8 hours ago