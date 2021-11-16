Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Salah, Minamino, Williams, Van Dijk And Origi

Here is our round up of Tuesday's action from the World Cup qualifiers with Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi all in action.

Mohamed Salah (sub)

The Egypt FA were reported to have tried to help Liverpool with their injury worries by not starting Salah and with their team already having won their group.

The 29 year old played the final thirty minutes as Egypt ran out 2-1 winners against Gabon.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Takumi Minamino (62 mins)

Minamino played 62 minutes of the encounter with Oman which saw Japan run out as 1-0 winners in Muscat.

Neco Williams (90 mins)

After scoring on Saturday for Wales, Williams was once again in action for his country as they drew 1-1 at home to Belgium.

Wales now face a play-off match to see if they can qualify for next year's World Cup.

Divock Origi (59 mins)

The 26 year olds return to form at club level saw the striker rewarded with a rare start for Belgium on Wednesday evening.

He got a valuable 59 minutes under his belt before being substituted in the 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

IMAGO / Belga

Virgil van Dijk (90 mins, clean sheet)

Liverpool centre-back van Dijk helped keep a clean sheet as the Netherlands ran out 2-0 winners against Norway to secure top spot and qualify for the World Cup.

