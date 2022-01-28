Watch: Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker Shown Two Red Cards In Crazy Brazil Clash With Ecuador

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was shown two red cards in Brazil's crazy clash with Ecuador on Thursday.

Despite being sent off twice, Alisson never actually left the field as on both occasions, a VAR review overturned the decisions.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The ill-tempered clash finished 1-1 with Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez and Tottenham's Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal sent off.

Alisson was shown his first red card just after the half-hour mark as he came charging out of his area to clear a through ball but caught Ecuador forward Enner Valencia after he made contact with the ball.

The red card was a harsh award but downgraded to a yellow after the VAR review reversed the decision.

With the game locked at 1-1 deep into injury time, the 29-year-old came out to punch the ball clear and again was involved in a tangle with an Ecuadorian player.

A penalty was awarded to Ecuador and a second yellow card was shown to Alisson for the challenge.

Once again, however, a VAR review came to the rescue of Liverpool's number one after it proved the keeper had made contact with the ball before the player.

The craziest of games ended 1-1 but is Alisson the first player to be sent off twice but still finish the game on the pitch?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook