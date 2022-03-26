Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Legends In Training Ahead Of Barcelona Clash - Gerrard, McManaman, Carragher, Kuyt & More

The LFC legends trained together ahead of their clash with the legends of Barcelona on Saturday and we can show you the footage here.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush will take charge of the Liverpool squad that includes former players Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Jamie Carragher, and Dirk Kuyt amongst others.

Barcelona will be managed by former Chelsea player and retired Spanish international Albert Ferrer as they take on the Reds at Anfield.

Brazilian Rivaldo was the latest superstar to be added to Ferrer's squad and he will take to the pitch alongside the likes of Javier Saviola, Edgar Davids, and former Red Luis Garcia.

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT and details of how you can watch the game can be found HERE.

Watch the LFC legends training together here:

