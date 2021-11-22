Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up -Another Goal And Assist For Paul Glatzel For Tranmere

There was a full set of fixtures after the international break with lots of Liverpool's on loan players in action and we bring you this week's round up.

English Championship

Ben Davies - Sheffield United

Davies returned to the Blades back line after injury to help them to a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at home to Coventry.

Sheyi Ojo - Millwall

Liverpool's on loan winger found himself only on the bench again as Millwall drew 1-1 at Middlesbrough.

Ojo was introduced to the game as a 67th minute substitute with the game already locked at 1-1.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Leighton Clarkson - Blackburn Rovers

Clarkson was another player who came on as a sub as Rovers drew 1-1 at Ashton Gate against Bristol City.

The England under 20 international came on in the 67th minute with his side trailing 1-0.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sepp van den Berg - Preston North End

The Dutch under 21 international is one of Liverpool's young players who is getting a lot of game time at his loan club.

Despite completing the 90 minutes again Preston went down 2-1 at home to Cardiff City.

Rhys Williams - Swansea City

There has been a lot of reports recently in respect of the loan spell at Swansea of the player who did so well for Jurgen Klopp last season.

Over the past few weeks, he has failed to make matchday squads but at least made the bench this week, albeit as an unused substitute, in the 1-1 home draw against Blackpool.

English League Two

Jake Cain - Newport County

Another 20 year old who was on the bench for his loan side Newport County on Saturday.

Cain was subbed on in the 80th minute of his team's 2-1 loss to Swindon Town at Rodney Parade.

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere Rovers

Things are looking up for Glatzel after a difficult spell at the start of his loan period at Tranmere Rovers.

After falling 2-0 behind against Bristol Rovers, Glatzel provided the assist for Calum MacDonald's goal before he equalised himself in the 75th minute.

Watch the highlights here:

Scottish Premiership

Ben Woodburn - Hearts

After a good performance last time out when he scored a brace, the first game after the international break was a disappointment for the Welshman and Hearts.

Woodburn was subbed off in the 59th minute of his team's 2-0 defeat away to Motherwell.

Scottish League Two

Luis Longstaff - Queens Park

There was another start for Longstaff as Queens Park dropped to fourth going down 2-1 at Peterhead.

Longstaff left the play to be subbed after 69 minutes with the score at 1-1.

Spain La Liga 2

Anderson Arroyo - Mirandes

Mirandes managed to grab a point on their travels grabbing an equaliser in the 84th minute of a 1-1 draw against CF Fuenlabrada.

Arroyo was once again on the park for the full match.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Ireland, Premier Division

Vítězslaz Jaroš - St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick's player of the year helped himself to another clean sheet as they drew 0-0 away at Waterford.

They have finished second in the Ireland Premier Division and now face Bohemian in the FAI Cup Final next Sunday.

FAW Cymru Premier Division

Jakub Ojrzynski - Caernarfon Town

Caernarfon picked up a useful 2-1 victory on the road against Haverfordwest County AFC with Ojrzynski in-between the sticks.

