Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up - Assists For Ojo, Cain And Woodburn, Rhys Williams Situation Explained

After the international break, clubs have settled back into a routine of regular matches and the last week was a busy one for the Liverpool players out on loan.

Here is the update on their progress.

English Championship

Ben Davies - Sheffield United

The 26 year old continued his run of matches with two more full appearances over the last week.

On Tuesday, the Blades went down 2-1 to Millwall at Bramall Lane but responded with a 3-2 victory on Sunday on the road at Barnsley.

Sheyi Ojo - Millwall

A good week for Ojo and Millwall saw them take six points.

They followed up on the 2-1 win at Sheffield United with another 2-1 victory, this time at home to Stoke City.

Ojo was subbed in the final 20 minutes of both games but provided the assist for Tom Bradshaw's equaliser against the Potters.

Leighton Clarkson - Blackburn Rovers

This was a disappointing week for the England under 20 international and his loan club Rovers.

After playing 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday where he picked up a yellow card, he was an unused sub for Saturday's 2-0 win against Reading at Ewood Park.

Sepp van den Berg - Preston North End

A mixed week for the Dutch youngster. After picking up a 2-1 win at home to Coventry City on Wednesday, the team from Deepdale then lost 2-0 at Blackpool on Saturday.

Van den Berg is however one of the players on loan getting regular minutes and manager Frankie McAvoy told LFCTV he is very happy with the 19 year old.

"He's a fantastic kid that wants to learn and when you're a coach there's nothing better."

"We've used him as a wing back. There's games that he has come in and played as a centre-back."

Rhys Williams - Swansea City

Swansea manager Russell Martin explained earlier in the week why game time had been limited for Liverpool's on loan centre-back.

It was another week of very little action however for Williams. His only involvement came in the midweek match when he was subbed on in the 86th minute in the 2-1 home win against West Bromwich Albion.

English League Two

Jake Cain - Newport County

After being an unused sub in the 2-2 home draw against Carlisle United on Tuesday, Cain finally got a starting opportunity on Saturday away to Bristol Rovers.

Cain didn't disappoint playing 90 minutes and providing an assist in a 3-1 win.

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere Rovers

After a scoring return for Liverpool's under 23s last weekend, Glatzel returned to his loan club Tranmere Rovers this week.

It proved to be a disappointing one for the youngster however not making the matchday squad against Harrogate Town in midweek and then being an unused sub in the 2-0 home defeat to Northampton Town on Saturday.

Scottish Premiership

Ben Woodburn - Hearts

Hearts returned to the top of Scottish Premiership with a hard earned point at home to Dundee.

After setting up the Hearts goal, Woodburn was subbed at half-time. It is unclear as it stands as to whether this was injury related.

Scottish League Two

Luis Longstaff - Queens Park

After scoring his first professional goal last week, Longstaff will have been frustrated at remaining an unused sub as Queens Park went down 4-3 to Alloa Athletic at home.

Spain La Liga 2

Anderson Arroyo - Mirandes

A bad week for Mirandes saw them lose two home games going down 2-1 to Girona on Thursday and 4-1 to UD Almeria on Sunday.

Arroyo once again played 90 minutes in both games and picked up a yellow card against Girona.

Ireland, FAI Cup Semi Final

Vítězslaz Jaroš - St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick's went through to the final of the FAI Cup on Friday beating Dundalk 3-1 with Jaroš in goal. They will face Bohemian in the final.

FAW Cymru Premier Division

Jakub Ojrzynski - Caernarfon Town

A frustrating game for Caernarfon and Ojrzynski saw them go down 1-0 away to Newtown AFC to leave them seventh in the table.

